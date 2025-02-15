Justin Baldoni’s former agency takes sides in ‘It Ends With Us’ drama

The boss of the talent agency, which dropped Justin Baldoni after Blake Lively’s lawsuit, has responded to the drama surrounding the ‘It Ends With Us’ costars.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

WME dropped the Hollywood actor-director soon after Lively filed a lawsuit against him in December last year.

While WME at the time did not specify the reason behind the decision, its boss Ariel Emanuel has now cleared his stance on the legal dispute.

During a recent interview, Emanuel landed his support for Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds amid their legal war with Justin Baldoni.

The WME boss even termed the ‘It Ends With Us’ star’s social media campaign as ‘evil.’

“Social media is a really good thing at times because it lets stars connect with their fans, but these two guys used it in an evil way, if that’s true,” he said, seemingly referring to Baldoni and Jamey Heath, Baldoni’s co-producer and CEO of their production company Wayfarer Studios.

Read more: Blake Lively’s shocking admission resurfaces amid ‘It Ends With Us’ drama

Ariel Emanuel urged the two to stop their social media campaign and let the courts decide on the matter.

“We just have to be cognizant that they should no longer be out there intimidating people, using social media to try to hurt them. And using what they had been doing prior to it now to go against them — they should just stop. If they think they’re innocent, they should let the process play itself out,” he said.

Emanuel went on to praise Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, saying, “These are good people who have been in the business for decades and have never had any bad press about them. And all the people they’ve worked with like them.”

The WME boss also confirmed that it was him who fired Justin Baldoni after the ‘It Ends With Us’ drama made it to the court.

“I fired him. I am a ride-or-die,” he said about Baldoni’s firing as a client.