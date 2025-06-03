Jason Momoa, Andy Samberg set to star in Netflix’s comedy

Netflix has won the rights to a new action comedy film that will star Jason Momoa and Andy Samberg. The project was in high demand, with both film studios and streaming platforms competing for it.

According to Deadline, the film, which does not yet have a title, is set in Hawaii — the home state of Jason Momoa. Details about the story are still being kept secret, but it is known that the film will be a two-hander, meaning both Jason Momoa and Andy Samberg will have major roles.

Jason Momoa’s own company, On The Roam, will produce the film alongside Andy Samberg’s company, Party Over Here. The script will be written by Rob Klein and John Solomon, two well-known comedy writers from Saturday Night Live. There is no news yet on who will direct the film.

Jason Momoa is having a great year. His recent film A Minecraft Movie was a huge success, making over $948 million at the global box office.

Read More: Jason Momoa to star in Street Fighter film alongside Roman Reigns

He will soon appear in several more big projects, including The Wrecking Crew with Dave Bautista, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow where he plays Lobo, and Chief of War, an Apple TV+ series he helped create.

Jason Momoa will also star in Animal Friends with Ryan Reynolds and will return as Duncan Idaho in Dune 3, which begins filming in July.

Andy Samberg is also busy. He will appear next in The Roses, a remake of The War of the Roses, alongside Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch.

He recently returned to Saturday Night Live for its 50th season and performed in a musical show with stars like Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny. Andy Samberg also launched a podcast with his Lonely Island friends and Seth Meyers.

Jason Momoa and Andy Samberg teaming up promises lots of laughs and action. Fans will be excited to see what the Hawaii-set Netflix film brings.