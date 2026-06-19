Jason Momoa brings his two kids to ‘Supergirl’ fan event

Jason Momoa turned a movie event into a family night out as he stepped onto the red carpet with his two children at a special Supergirl fan event in London.

The Aquaman star, 46, was joined by his daughter Lola, 18, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, on Thursday, June 18. The trio posed together for photos, marking a rare public appearance as a family.

Momoa kept it classic in a gray three-piece suit, while Lola opted for a sleek strapless black dress styled with wired headphones and a bold red handbag. Nakoa-Wolf coordinated in an all-black look, wearing slacks and a vest, completed with layered necklaces.

The event celebrated Momoa’s upcoming role as intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in Supergirl, which is set to hit theaters on June 26. The actor has been actively promoting the film ahead of its release.

Jason Momoa has previously spoken about his close bond with his children and how important they are in his life. In an earlier interview, he revealed that he even has tattoos inspired by them, saying he carries their first written names “on his heart.”

Last year, he revealed that Nakoa-Wolf is set to appear alongside him in Dune: Part Three, describing an emotional moment watching his son on set for the first time.