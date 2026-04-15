Jason Roy joins Karachi Kings as replacement for Muhammad Waseem

KARACHI: Karachi Kings are excited to announce the signing of England’s powerhouse opener, Jason Roy, for the HBL PSL 11 season. Roy joins the squad as a replacement for Muhammad Waseem.

Known for his fearless striking and vast experience in the T20 circuit, Roy is no stranger to the HBL PSL, where he has consistently been one of the most destructive overseas batters. His arrival is set to bolster the Kings’ top order as the tournament enters its most critical phase.

Regarding the vacancy left by Khuzaima bin Tanveer, the team management is currently finalizing a replacement, and an official announcement will follow in due course.

Also Read: Abbas Afridi reflects on learning curve with Karachi Kings

In other news, Karachi Kings pacer Abbas Afridi credited consistent hard work, family guidance and a positive team environment for his continued development as he eyes a strong HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 campaign.

Speaking in an interview, Abbas Afridi reflected on his journey from age-group cricket to the PSL, emphasizing the importance of perseverance.

“I have been playing cricket for a long time, including at the U-19 level, and performed well there to reach this stage. Even now, I am working hard every day. I am grateful to Allah for where I am today.”

Abbas also spoke about the influence of his uncle, former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul, highlighting both the guidance and discipline that come with it.

“Having a Test cricketer in the family definitely helps; you learn a lot, but you also get scolded. In the last match, when I didn’t bowl well, he pointed it out and guided me on how to bowl in different situations. I often receive calls from him where he advises me and helps me improve,” he said.

The young pacer expressed his excitement about sharing the dressing room with experienced international players and learning from them.