When Jason Statham turned down ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise for THIS film

Do you know, action star Jason Statham who plays a pivotal recurring character in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise; had initially rejected the offer?

Statham has been reprising his role of Deckard Shaw, an M16 agent-turned-anti-hero, in the film franchise since his debut cameo appearance in the sixth instalment, ‘Fast & Furious 6’. He starred in a total of six films including the spinoff ‘Hobbs & Shaw’.

However, what many don’t know is that he landed the role of Deck Shaw by chance, and was originally supposed to be cast as Owen G. Shaw if the plan wouldn’t have been affected by his packed schedule.

The prime antagonist of the franchise introduced in the sixth film, Owen Shaw, is a paramilitary-trained criminal mastermind who is the younger brother of Statham’s Deckard Shaw.

Statham was originally approached with the role, which he had to turn down given his packed schedule with ‘Parker’ – the Taylor Hackford film co-starring him with Jennifer Lopez.

The role eventually landed with Luke Evans, who continued to reprise it for three films, until his final appearance in ‘The Fate of The Furious’.

On the other hand, the keen interest of the lead actor and co-producer Vin Diesel in collaborating with Statham made them come to a decision of starring the latter in a cameo in the 2013 release.