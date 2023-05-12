Paul Walker’s daughter unveils a glimpse of ‘Fast X’ cameo

Supermodel Meadow Walker, the only daughter of ‘Fast and Furious’ actor Paul Walker, is set to make a cameo in the upcoming film of the franchise, titled ‘Fast X’.

Meadow Paul Walker will be appearing in the upcoming tenth instalment of his father’s superhit action franchise ‘Fast and Furious’, she confirmed with a glimpse of the cameo on social media.

The successful model and star kid penned a moving note along remembering her late father and the legacy he left behind with Brian O’Conner. “A preview of my cameo in Fast X,” Meadow captioned the Instagram post.

“The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin [Diesel], Jordana [Brewster], Michelle [Rodriguez], Chris [Bridges] and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into a fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too,” the note read. “With those who have been around to see me grow up. Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad’s best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

“I am so blessed to be able to honour my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much.” Meadow concluded.

Her godfather and Walker’s close friend and co-star, Vin Diesel reacted to the post with a folded hands emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming film will introduce Jason Momoa as antagonist Dante Reyes, the son of ‘Fast Five’ villain Hernan Reyes.

‘Fast X’ is slated for theatrical release on May 19.