Jason Sudeikis reveals his pep talk with Justin Bieber

Jason Sudeikis revealed his pep talk with Justin Bieber before the latter’s performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Though the episode is recorded on the A Lot More podcast, scheduled to air on August 8, he reflected on his cameo as Ted Lasso at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show along with Bieber.

When the 50-year-old American actor and comedian was asked if he is a “Belieber,” his response did not leave room for any doubt, as he said, “100%.” He went on to show his love for the Baby hitmaker by quipping, “Yeah, man, I love that kid. I got to meet him, ages ago, when he hosted and was a musical guest at SNL. We did some sketches. I bump into him every couple of times a year, one thing or another.”

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“I think the world of him,” Sudeikis added, mentioning that introducing Bieber on the world’s biggest stage was an exciting experience despite being under the watchful eye of “70, 80,000 people” from the stands.

He recalled, “When we did the first run-through, just gave him one little acting note. And I was just like, ‘Just come in. Don’t even look at me. Just come in like the way the men and women do when they’re coming in. And they’re just focused and just stay. Get the eye of the tiger; you got work to do.’” The Emmy winner gushed, “I mean, the kid took the note just like that. Very coachable young man”.

It is pertinent to mention that Justin Bieber performed his song Everything Hallelujah at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.