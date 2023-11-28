Jasprit Bumrah shares a cryptic post days after World Cup defeat

Indian cricket team’s pacer Jasprit Bumrah shares a cryptic post on his Instagram story, more than a week after a disappointing defeat at the hands of Australia in the ICC Men’s World Cup final.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Tuesday morning, Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah shared a screen grab of a quote, revealing to the world, why he didn’t say anything after team India lost the final of the cricket World Cup to Australia.

“Silence is sometimes the best answer,” read the cryptic text on his post, which has grabbed the attention of netizens within a couple of hours. Seemingly his first story and a response to the World Cup final heartache, several social users are also speculating if the post is in response to the return of Hardik Pandya in his IPL (Indian Premiere League) franchise, Mumbai Indians, and the rumours of him being chosen as the captain of the five-time champions for the next edition.

As for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, Pat Cummins-led Australian cricket team thumped India to lift their record sixth title, in the final clash last weekend, at the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad.

“India are serious challengers to win T20 World Cup 2024”