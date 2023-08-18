Jasprit Bumrah trolled before return to international cricket

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah is getting trolled over being compared to a character from the fictional epic “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.”

The ICC celebrated Jasprit Bumrah’s return to international cricket by sharing a poster. They posted a poster of the fast-bowler with “Lord of Swing: Return of the King” written on it.

While every fiction lover is in awe of Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings‘ and its masterful movie adaptation by Peter Jackson, the “Lord Of Swing” title just didn’t go well with the fans who immediately started trolling the Indian fast bowler.

Here’s what they had to say.

Jasprit Bumrah last played a T20I match against Australia on September 25, 2022, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. He took 2 wickets in that match, which India won by 7 wickets. He was then ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a back stress… — Sajan (@Hey_Sajan) August 18, 2023

The Lord of Injuries — Mike (@mike007mohit) August 18, 2023

Jasprit bumrah after playing two consecutive matches: pic.twitter.com/H2SCQq7Yu0 — Ali Iqbal (@AliMomin2274) August 18, 2023

Indian medium pacer Jasprit Bumrah is ranked 90th in the T20I bowling rankings but he is the captain of India in T20Is. 4-0-50-0 is his last T20I bowling figures, against a second-string Australia . When will his suspicious bowling action be reported and tested? — Sports Lover (@politics__sport) August 18, 2023

Please share atleast 6 balls where he had swinged it

Lord of injuries is back

Bcci failed to protect bolwers played him continuesly for 2-3 years, now was off for 1-2 years coming back , same process will continue — Ongole simham (@ongole_railfan) August 18, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah, speaking with ESPNCricinfo ahead of the side’s three-match T20I series against Ireland, said he is enjoying himself.

“I was bowling normally,” he said. “It’s not like I’m holding back. I’m enjoying it. I’ve done a lot of net sessions. When my rehab finished and I went home [to Ahmedabad], I practised with Gujarat [his state team] as well.

“I’ve had a lot of sessions and practice matches. It’s not like there are any restrictions or I’m holding back. Obviously, when you come with the Indian team – and the weather here [in Dublin] is great – you enjoy bowling that much more. I’m not holding back. The body feels good and I’m looking forward to the games coming up.”

