Jasprit Bumrah trolled before return to international cricket

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah is getting trolled over being compared to a character from the fictional epic “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.”

The ICC celebrated Jasprit Bumrah’s return to international cricket by sharing a poster. They posted a poster of the fast-bowler with “Lord of Swing: Return of the King” written on it.

While every fiction lover is in awe of Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings‘ and its masterful movie adaptation by Peter Jackson, the “Lord Of Swing” title just didn’t go well with the fans who immediately started trolling the Indian fast bowler.

Here’s what they had to say.

Jasprit Bumrah, speaking with ESPNCricinfo ahead of the side’s three-match T20I series against Ireland, said he is enjoying himself. 

“I was bowling normally,” he said. “It’s not like I’m holding back. I’m enjoying it. I’ve done a lot of net sessions. When my rehab finished and I went home [to Ahmedabad], I practised with Gujarat [his state team] as well.

“I’ve had a lot of sessions and practice matches. It’s not like there are any restrictions or I’m holding back. Obviously, when you come with the Indian team – and the weather here [in Dublin] is great – you enjoy bowling that much more. I’m not holding back. The body feels good and I’m looking forward to the games coming up.”

Related – Shoaib Akhtar’s year-old prediction about Jasprit Bumrah goes viral

