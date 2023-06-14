Javed Akhtar calls Kangana Ranaut liar

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut made it to headlines for the wrong reasons again as lyricist Javed Akhtar called her comments against him “nothing but a lie”.

Javed Akhtar made the statements in the hearing of the defamation case, filed against him by Kangana Ranaut, in a Mumbai court.

In 2020, the ‘Queen‘ star claimed Javed Akhtar forced her to apologize to her fellow actor Hrithik Roshan for the statements about their rumoured relationship.

“Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me Rakesh Roshan (father of Hrithik Roshan) and his family are very big people,” he said. “If you don’t apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction… you will commit suicide.

“These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house.”

He was asked, ” Is it true that you have not disclosed the true fact of the meeting with her because whatever Kangana said in the interview is true.”

The lyricist replied, “Whatever Kangana said in the interview is a lie and nothing but a lie.”

Javed Akhtar – replying to a question about his meeting with Kangana Ranaut in 2016, said, “You expect obedience from Kangana, it is not called obedience, but possibility for something…some kind of a solution. Physical reality is they came to my house, but obedience is a notion only in mind.”

He added, “I had told her about the agenda of the meeting on call. Didn’t call her to discuss the weather, political situation or America election in 2016.”

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity said he admired her work despite not knowing her personally. However, he raised a different topic upon realizing that she was not paying attention to him.

Javed Akhtar claims on personally knowing the Roshan family and the dispute between the ‘Krrish 3‘ co-stars “was of no consequence or bearing on me personally”.