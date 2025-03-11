Javed Sheikh recalls Emraan Hashmi’s rude behaviour on ‘Jannat’ sets

Pakistan’s veteran film star Javed Sheikh recalled his unpleasant experience of working with Bollywood A-lister Emraan Hashmi in ‘Jannat’ and revealed how he took ‘soft revenge’ on him.

In his latest outing on a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission, veteran actor Javed Sheikh got honest revealing his experience of sharing the screen with Emraan Hashmi, in the 2008 film ‘Jannat’, as he recalled the unfriendly and off-putting behaviour of the Bollywood star.

Sheikh began to share, “Mahesh Bhatt was the producer and he got a new director on board, Kunal, to direct the project. He explained the entire plot and everything to me when I signed the project but I had not had an opportunity to meet Emraan Hashmi by then.”

“I met him directly in Cape Town, South Africa, during our first day of shooting in [Newlands] cricket stadium,” he continued. “The director introduced us to each other and I tried to hand-shake with him but noticed a very cold response from his side. He shook hands dismissively and turned his face away, which really irked me. I thought to myself, ‘Big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan respect me so much and this young guy has this attitude. What does he think of himself?'”

The ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ actor shared that he decided to take ‘soft revenge’ on Hashmi.

“So when the director asked me to go to him for rehearsal, I simply refused to do so and asked him to come to me. Eventually, he had to do so,” he explained. “When he came, I did the rehearsal but didn’t bother to even look at him.”

“For the days to follow when we completed the filming, I did not talk to him at all,” Sheikh revealed.

Notably, the romance crime flick ‘Jannat’ (2008), co-starring Hashmi with Sheikh and Bollywood debutante Sonal Chauhan, was co-written and directed by Kunal Deshmukh. The title opened to positive response from critics and emerged as a global Box Office success.

