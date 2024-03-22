‘Wish it had not happened…’: Javed Sheikh shares biggest guilt of life

Veteran film star of Pakistan, Javed Sheikh terms marriage with Salma Agha, the ‘bad period’ of his life, as he spoke about his biggest guilt and regret.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In one of his recent morning show outings on a private news channel, Javed Sheikh reflected upon the separation from his first wife, Zeenat Mangi, and shared how his two kids, actors Momal and Shehzad Sheikh suffered the consequences of it until his second marriage with singer-actor Salma Agha lasted.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t want separation from my [first] wife. Our kids Shehzad and Momal suffered a lot because of it. My kids were away from me for three years while I was married to Salma Agha,” said Sheikh.

He added, “My divorce is my biggest guilt. It should not have happened and I wish it didn’t happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momal Sheikh (@momal15)

The ‘Samjhota’ actor furthered, “However, even in a broken family, the way they kept themselves strong was a big thing and this was just because of their mom. The credit for family bonding despite the broken family goes to my ex-wife. She would send the kids to have a family day with their dad.”

“My kids, Saleem’s [Sheikh] kids, Behroz [Sabzwari], and my other siblings’ kids used to get together at my place in Lahore,” the veteran recalled.

Behroze Sabzwari, Javed Sheikh breaks silence on nepotism