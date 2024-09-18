Javeria Abbasi ties the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony

Popular drama actor Javeria Abbasi has tied the knot with Adeel Haider in an intimate Nikkah ceremony, she announced on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle yesterday evening, actor Javeria Abbasi confirmed that she has married for the second time, with entrepreneur Adeel Haider, weeks after announcing their engagement.

The 10-visuals gallery, captioned with, “We love a happily ever after,” and a ring emoji, sees her exude her bridal glow, as she signs her Nikkah contract. The celebrity bride wore a bright pink ensemble, with just the right amount of bling for the intimate, at-home ceremony, whereas, her husband was not seen in the shared photos.

Thousands of social users, including the entertainment fraternity liked her picture gallery from the private affair and extended their heartfelt wishes for the couple and their life ahead.

It is to be noted here that Javeria Abbasi, who was previously married to fellow actor Shamoon Abbasi for 12 years and shared a daughter, Anzela, with him, announced her second engagement, with a dreamy video of the Paris proposal, in May this year.

Notably, her only daughter from the previous marriage, Anzela Abbasi, tied to knot to her beau, Tashfeen Ansari, in August last year.