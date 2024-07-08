‘I was all alone…’: Javeria Abbasi reflects on her decision of second marriage

Popular drama actor Javeria Abbasi, who announced her second engagement earlier this year, opened up on her decision to remarry after all these years.

During a recent morning show outing, with her close friend and fellow artist Shahood Alvi, actor Javeria Abbasi said, “I was all alone after Anzela’s marriage, as she and her brought up had been the centre of my attention all along.”

“So since she has been happily married, I felt the void and realized that it’s not possible to be all by myself, without a companion, for the rest of my life,” she added.

The ‘Babban Khala ki Betiyan’ actor continued, “I discussed this with Shahood (Alvi) and he encouraged me to take the leap. By the time I made up my mind, my mother also passed away, which further added up to my loneliness.”

When asked why she didn’t think of remarriage earlier in life, Abbasi replied, “I had responsibilities – of my ailing parents, my daughter and also siblings. So I never had a chance to think about it.”

The actor shared that she met her fiance during a dinner with friends and they were then in contact over the phone. “After some time he proposed to me, which I turned down initially, but then made him meet the family and Shahood. He is a gentleman and won over everyone,” Abbasi added.

For the unversed, Javeria Abbasi, who was previously married to fellow actor Shamoon Abbasi for 12 years, announced her second engagement, with a dreamy video of the Paris proposal, in May this year.

Notably, her only daughter from the previous marriage, Anzela, tied to knot to her beau, Tashfeen Ansari, in August last year.

