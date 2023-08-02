Javeria Saud aka Azra bids farewell to ‘Baby Baji’ – Watch

TV actor Javeria Saud aka everyone’s most (or least) favourite Azra from ‘Baby Baji’, bid farewell to her beloved character as the serial aired its final episode last evening.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After all the twists and turns, good and bad times, the silent tears, the waves of laughter and a roller-coaster of emotions, ‘Baby Baji’ starring an ensemble cast, aired its final episode 65 on Tuesday.

ARY Digital’s blockbuster serial swept acclaim for its thought-provoking ending, with the death of the titular character, before her sons and daughters-in-law could realize the importance of having the blessings of parents at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Javeria, who essayed Azra, the eldest daughter-in-law of Baby Baji, took to her Instagram handle, acknowledging her fans for all the unending love and applause towards her character throughout the season.

In a video message, the actor not only thanked her fans, friends and family for loving the play but also made a special mention for the makers, fellow cast members and the writer of the show, for the beautiful character sketch of Azra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javeria Saud Qasmi (@javeria_saud_official)

Apart from Javeria Saud as the most entertaining Azra, ‘Baby Baji’ also featured her real-life husband Saud, the on and off-screen couple Hassan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Junaid Jamshed, Faiza Khan, Fazal Hussain, Aina Asif along with veterans Samina Ahmed and Munawer Saeed.

The mega-hit serial was written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and Tehseen Khan helmed the direction.

Javeria Saud shares a BTS picture with Baby Baji