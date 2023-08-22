What does Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ have in common with ‘Avengers’, ‘Inception’?

As Shahrukh Khan’s hotly-anticipated ‘Jawan’ inches closer to theatrical release, a common connection between the film and Hollywood hits like ‘Avengers’ and ‘Inception’ surfaced.

As learnt by an Indian entertainment outlet, six different action directors from across the world, with some big-budget Hollywood blockbusters in their credits, have been roped in for the power-packed sequences, displaying an array of styles, including close combat, thrilling motorcycle sequences, intense truck and car pursuits and others in the much-awaited action thriller.

These directors include Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu.

According to the details, Spiro Razatos, who has also worked with Khan in ‘Ra One’, is best known for his work in ‘The Fast and the Furious’, ‘Captain America’, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ among others.

Yannick Ben, who has previously orchestrated action scenes for Hollywood, Telugu, and Hindi films, has ‘Transporter 3′, ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Inception’, ‘Raees’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in his work credits.

Craig Macrae is the creative force behind the action sequences in iconic films including ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ while the National Award-winning Kecha Khamphakdee earlier made a mark with terrific sequences in blockbusters like ‘Thuppakki’, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ and ‘Baaghi 2’.

Sunil Rodrigues has most recently worked on SRK’s ‘Pathaan’, other than ‘Shershaah’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ and Anal Arasu directed action for ‘Sultan’, ‘Kaththi’ and ‘Kick’.

As for ‘Jawan’, the debut collab of SRK, with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar and superstar Vijay Sethupathi, also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, along with cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

Bankrolled by Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the action-thriller will be released theatrically on September 7, in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

