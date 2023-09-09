Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ copied from a Tamil film?

Netizens believe that the plotline of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s pan-Indian debut ‘Jawan’ is quite similar to that of Tamil hit ‘Thaai Naadu’.

Shahrukh Khan’s latest action thriller with Atlee Kumar debuted huge at the Box Office earlier this week, scoring the highest worldwide opening for a Hindi film with ticket sales of INR129 crore on the first day.

Apart from the Box Office success, the film has been a constant topic of discussion across various social media platforms. However, apart from talking about the SRK frenzy, some users of the micro-blogging site have also pointed out the similarities in the film’s plotline to that of a 1989 Tamil release, ‘Thaai Naadu’, starring veteran actor Sathyaraj.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, formerly termed Twitter, a social user alleged that the young South Indian filmmaker copied the story of ‘Thaai Naadu’ for his film ‘Jawan’. With a poster of the old film, the tweep wrote in Tamil, “Jawaan Original Tamil Version – 1989.”

Many of his followers went on to support the claim that SRK’s film was copied, while a number of them expressed their disappointment with ‘Jawan’, which apparently is a mix of multiple South hits.

Apart from Khan, Atlee’s action thriller also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra.

