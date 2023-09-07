Jawan hits theatres: Shah Rukh Khan promises to thank each and every fan club

After Jawan hit theatres today, the lead actor Shah Rukh Khan has promised to take time out and thank each and every fan club for showing love for his new movie.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan finally released in the theatres today and the SRK fans around the world are exhibiting love for him and the entire team of the movie.

SRK thanked fans for their love and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan”

After the release of the move, die-hard fans of SRK were seen celebrating the movie from dancing on dhol beats to parades in streets.

Earlier in the day, Khan shared a video from one of his fan club on X and wrote, “Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks.”

Apart from King Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, and Yogi Babu. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film.

Jawan is directed by Atlee and is produced under SRK’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Given the craze and good response, Jawan is expected to break box office records.