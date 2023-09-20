Jawan: Exciting news for SRK fans in Pakistan

Die-hard Shahrukh Khan fans in Pakistan, upset about not being able to watch the wildly popular ‘Jawan’ in theatres, are now in for an exciting surprise.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After ruling the Box Office for two weeks straight, SRK-led ‘Jawan’ is now heading to the streaming giant Netflix for viewers across the world, including Pakistan, as reported by Indian media outlets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

Not only that, there will be a special surprise waiting for the OTT audience on the streaming portal as well. Some scenes which were removed from the final cut during the theatrical release to maintain a reasonable duration will now be added to the OTT version.

Reportedly, the runtime for the film on OTT will be close to 3 hours 15 minutes, as compared to the cinematic version of 2 hours 45 minutes.

Moreover, reports also suggest that the award-winning director Atlee Kumar, is working on a new cut of the title for a more immersive viewing experience on OTT.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Jawan’, the pan-Indian debut of King Khan co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Eijaz Khan, hit the global theatres on September 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

Made on a massive budget of INR300 crore reportedly, the action-thriller swiftly crossed the coveted 900-crore mark in its worldwide collection across the languages on Wednesday.

Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ to go for Oscars?