Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ to go for Oscars?

South Indian filmmaker Atlee Kumar is aiming for an Oscars with his latest Box Office juggernaut ‘Jawan’, starring Shahrukh Khan.

After ruling the worldwide Box Office with his first collaboration with SRK, the young filmmaker confirmed that he is definitely eyeing an Academy Award for his film, enjoying a blockbuster run in theatres.

When asked about the idea in a recent interview, Atlee said, “Of course, even Jawan should go, if everything falls in place. I think every effort, everybody, every director, every technician who is working in cinema, their eyes are on the Golden Globes, Oscars, National Awards, every award. So, definitely, yeah, I would love to take Jawan to the Oscars.”

He added, “Let’s see. I think Khan sir will watch and read this interview. I will also ask him over a call ‘Sir, should we take this film to the Oscars?’”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Jawan’, the pan-Indian debut of Shahrukh Khan co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Eijaz Khan, hit the global theatres on September 7.

Made on a massive budget of INR300 crore reportedly, the action-thriller crossed the coveted 800-crore mark in its worldwide collection across the languages.

