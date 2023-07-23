Jawan makers drop brief first look of new character

Following the thrilling prevue and captivating posters of Shah Rukh Khan in his bald avatar and Nayanthara, the makers of Jawan shared a cryptic new poster of yet another character.

Jawan fans are super excited to witness the King of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan – again after his powerful comeback with Pathaan.

The Jawan Prevue followed by posters featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara further fueled the anticipation. Now, the makers of this Atlee directorial are back with another poster.

The filmmakers surprised everyone by unveiling a captivating image that showcases a close-up of an intense eye, leaving fans speculating about the character.

The intriguing poster of Jawan, which is making waves on social media, offers minimal details, keeping the suspense intact and focusing solely on an enigmatic eye.

“He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him,” said the social media post.

Social media users bombarded the comment section with their guesses about the character, with the majority believing it’s Vijay Sethupathi and the makers will drop the full poster soon.

The Jawan prevue released earlier offered viewers a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi. Known for his stellar performances and versatility, Vijay Sethupathi’s inclusion in Jawan added an extra layer of excitement to the already highly-anticipated project.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

It is one of the most anticipated and ambitious films and is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industries from all parts of India.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone makes a special cameo in the film, and her involvement in the trailer validated those speculations. It also stars Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak.