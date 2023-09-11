‘Jawan’: SRK fan works from theatre on release day, picture goes viral

The fever of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film ‘Jawan‘ has gripped the world, especially India. The flick was released on Thursday and has been breaking box office records since. It is difficult for movie buffs to get tickets.

In a bizarre incident, a Shah Rukh Khan superfan came up with a unique idea to work and watch the film at the same time on the first day of its release.

A picture of SRK’s admirer working on his laptop while watching the first-day show in a Bengaluru cinema went viral.

When #Jawan first day is important but life is #peakbengaluru. Observed at a #Bangalore INOX. No emails or Teams sessions were harmed in taking this pic.@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/z4BOxWSB5W — Neelangana Noopur (@neelangana) September 8, 2023

However, his behaviour did not sit well with netizens. They said such people are the reason for spoiling the mood in the cinemas and compromising the quality of work.

It’s nonsense, if you are too busy in your work to go for a movie then think about it. And if you came to watch the movie in between your work then also think about it. Both situations are not right. Don’t set bad examples, I mean I am also in IT industry and I will not do this. — sukanta (@sukanta_skr) September 10, 2023

WFH prevails all over India not just Bangalore! Also it’s totally mannerless and there is a lack of discipline to disturb other movie watchers watching movies peacefully! I would have called bouncers and escorted you out — Mr.K (OSCP), Pentest and AppSec technical trainer (@nmkannans) September 9, 2023

Because of these irresponsible people we we’re asked to return to office.. Please do your work diligently 🙏🙏 — Indian Pathan 💙 (@zakir123khan) September 10, 2023

I would be so mad, even the mobile screens are disturbing, laptop screen would have made me furious. — Freddie Mercury (@idontcareaatall) September 9, 2023

‘Jawan’ is a high-octane action thriller which outlines the emotional journey of Vikram Rathore (Shah Rukh Khan), who rectifies the wrongs in society.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the screen with A-listers Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, and Sanjay Dutt in the Atlee-directed flick.

Within days of its release, ‘Jawan‘ has been receiving positive reviews and ticket sales are reflecting its success.

Indian news website Pinkvilla reported that the domestic box office gross earning in the four-day weekend was recorded at INR343 crores, combined with USD 21.75 million. The worldwide collection stands at INR523 crores.