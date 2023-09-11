‘Jawan’: SRK fan works from theatre on release day, picture goes viral

27.9 C
The fever of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film ‘Jawan‘ has gripped the world, especially India. The flick was released on Thursday and has been breaking box office records since. It is difficult for movie buffs to get tickets.

In a bizarre incident, a Shah Rukh Khan superfan came up with a unique idea to work and watch the film at the same time on the first day of its release. 

A picture of SRK’s admirer working on his laptop while watching the first-day show in a Bengaluru cinema went viral.

However, his behaviour did not sit well with netizens. They said such people are the reason for spoiling the mood in the cinemas and compromising the quality of work.

Jawan’ is a high-octane action thriller which outlines the emotional journey of Vikram Rathore (Shah Rukh Khan), who rectifies the wrongs in society.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the screen with A-listers Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, and Sanjay Dutt in the Atlee-directed flick.

Within days of its release, ‘Jawan‘ has been receiving positive reviews and ticket sales are reflecting its success. 

Indian news website Pinkvilla reported that the domestic box office gross earning in the four-day weekend was recorded at INR343 crores, combined with USD 21.75 million. The worldwide collection stands at INR523 crores.

