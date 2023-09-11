Akshay Kumar reacts to ‘Jawan’ success

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Bollywood film Jawan has been ruling the box office since its release last week and the showbiz stars and fans are congratulating the superstar for its massive success.

Indian news website Pinkvilla reported that the domestic box office gross earning in the four-day weekend was recorded at INR343 crores, combined with USD 21.75 million. The worldwide collection stands at INR523 crores.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar also took to Twitter to praise Shah Rukh Khan. He said the film has played a crucial role in bringing the whole Bollywood film industry back on the map.

“What massive success!!Congratulations my ‘Jawan’ ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan. Our films are back and how,” Akshay Kumar said.

What massive success!!Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan @iamsrk 👏🏻 Our films are back and how. https://t.co/EwRPOCR2la — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 11, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Pathaan‘ refers to Shah Rukh Khan’s titular character in his previous action flick.

Shah Rukh Khan replied to the ‘Bachchan Pandey’ star with heartwarming words of his own.

“Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi (How can this film flop when you have prayed for its success?). All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love you,”

Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u https://t.co/vP4s1Qvlhk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 11, 2023

‘Jawan’ is a high-octane action thriller which outlines the emotional journey of a Vikram Rathore (Shah Rukh Khan), who rectifies the wrongs in the society.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the screen with A-listers Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Sanjay Dutt in the Atlee-directed flick.

