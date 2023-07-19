‘Jawan’ to earn 300 crore in opening weekend? How?

Self-proclaimed film critic and trade pandit, Kamaal R. Khan has predicted Shahrukh Khan’s hotly-anticipated title ‘Jawan’ will score a massive opening at the box office.

In his latest YouTube video, the trade analyst has made some bold box-office predictions for the maiden collaboration of Khan with South Indian filmmaker Atlee, claiming that it is set for a minimum lifetime business of INR500 crore.

KRK, who credited the unprecedented hype of the SRK starrer to his luck adding that the anticipation for the film is greater than that of the Kannada juggernaut ‘K.G.F. 2’, said that the film is bound to earn a minimum of INR50 crores in the Hindi belt on the opening day, with an additional INR25 crore in the ticket sales of dubbed versions in regional languages.

Moreover, he asserted that given the unmatched fame of Khan in the overseas market, the film is predicted to make INR50 crore at the ticket windows, which would total the opening day collection over INR125 crore and a sure shot INR300 crore in the opening weekend.

With the aforementioned numbers, KRK continued that if the film garners good reviews from the audience in the debut weekend, it can cross the INR1000 crore mark with the lifetime business, and if not, there is no way, ‘Jawan’ is earning anything less than INR500 crore at the box office.

As for ‘Jawan’, the debut collab of SRK, with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar and superstar Vijay Sethupathi, also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, along with cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

Bankrolled by Khan and his wife Gauri’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the action-thriller will release theatrically on September 7, in five languages including Hindi along with dubbed Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

