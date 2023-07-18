Vijay Sethupathi reveals the reason to star in Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’

South Indian filmstar Vijay Sethupathi reveals the special reason to accept the offer for Shahrukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’.

As quoted by an Indian media publication, Vijay Sethupathi couldn’t miss the opportunity to star alongside the biggest star of Hindi cinema, Shahrukh Khan, even if he had to do the Atlee film without any remuneration.

“I did Jawan only for Shahrukh Khan sir. Even if I didn’t get a single penny, I would have still worked with him,” the South superstar told the tabloid.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Jawan’ is not the only title, Sethupathi is doing in the Hindi belt. He was also seen in Shahid Kapoor-led web series ‘Farzi’ and even stars alongside Katrina Kaif in her upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas’.

As for ‘Jawan’, the debut collab of SRK, with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar and Sethupathi, also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, along with cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

Bankrolled by Khan and his wife Gauri’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the action-thriller will release theatrically on September 7, in five languages including Hindi along with dubbed Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

The prevue of the film, unveiled earlier this month, shattered all the previous records of Bollywood teasers and trailers in terms of view count. The two-minute-long clip earned a viewership of 112 million across all platforms within 24 hours, while the Hindi teaser alone garnered over 47 million views.

