Shah Rukh Khan reveals how he prepared for ‘Jawan’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’, revealed he watched the films of South Indian actors Vijay Sethupathi, Allu Arjun and Rajnikanth to prepare for the role.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shah Rukh Khan made the revelation in his recent #AskSRK session on the social media application Twitter. A fan asked the ‘Dilwale‘ star if he watched films with roles similar to his in the upcoming movie.

“I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too,” he replied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

‘Jawan’ is one of the most anticipated and ambitious films and is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industries from all parts of India.

Related – Salman Khan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ trailer

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone makes a special cameo in the film, and her involvement in the trailer validated those speculations.

It also stars Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak.