Salman Khan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Trailer

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan trailer didn’t just receive praises from fans, many from the film industry, including Bollywood Star Salman Khan, also hailed the film’s first look.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan posted the prevue and sang praises for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film.

In the caption, he wrote, “Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman’s sweet gesture won heats of all SRK fans, who then took to social media to thank the superstar for his support and said: “The bonding of Khan brothers is just pure love”.

They were last seen fighting side by side in Siddharth Anand’s spy thriller Pathaan this year. While Salman doesn’t have a cameo in Jawan, he’s still given a shoutout to his friend and longtime co-star.

Salman and Shah Rukh have been contemporaries since the early 1990s, and the two have had a bittersweet relationship since. They most famously co-starred in Rakesh Roshan’s 1995 reincarnation film Karan Arjun, in which they played titular brothers.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Jawan, starring Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, shattered all previous records held by teasers and trailers in the Indian film industry in terms of 24-hour view counts.

The trailer – which was released on July 10 – earned a viewership of 112 million across all platforms, shattering the existing benchmarks and establishing a new pinnacle for the Indian film industry.

Jawan’s Prevue reigns supreme as the most-watched video in the first 24 hours, a testament to SRK’s widespread popularity.

On YouTube alone, the Hindi language preview has 47 million views. No Hind film, not even Shah Rukh’s earlier movie Pathaan, has able to match this sum in such a short period of time.