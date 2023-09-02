Aryan Khan’s case officer reacts to SRK’s ‘baap-beta’ line from ‘Jawan’ trailer

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede responded to Shahrukh Khan’s ‘baap beta’ dialogue in the ‘Jawan’ trailer with a cryptic note.

For the unversed, in the official trailer, unveiled on Thursday, Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ mouthed a dialogue, “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Talk to the dad before going after his son),” and the internet was convinced that the message was directed towards the former zonal director of NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede, who led the drugs-on-cruise case in 2021, when the Bollywood star’s son Aryan was arrested and remained in a Mumbai jail for a few weeks.

‘Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar’ SRK has given a clear message to Sameer Wankhede & his handlers in Delhi through #JawanTrailer. Also the screen says ‘Produced by Gauri Khan’ when you hear this dialogue 🙂 pic.twitter.com/DuaJ1q3WEG — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) August 31, 2023

Reacting to the provocative reference in a cryptic manner, the government official took to his account on the micro-blogging site X (formerly termed Twitter) and wrote, “I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you.”

Wankhede further mentioned that this quote by Nicole Lyons A quote had always inspired him. While the words are quite ambiguous, the timing of the post has made social users believe that it is in response to the mention of the case in the trailer of ‘Jawan’.

I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell

from you.

-Nicole Lyons

A quote that always inspires me !@ABPNews @news24tvchannel @RoflGandhi_ — Sameer Wankhede (@swankhede_IRS) August 31, 2023

As for the pan-Indian debut of the megastar with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, ‘Jawan’ also features cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

Bankrolled by Khan and his wife Gauri’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the action-thriller will be released theatrically on September 7, in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

