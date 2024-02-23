Jaya Bachchan calls women ‘stupid’

In yet another blunt statement, veteran Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan called all women ‘stupid’, not to let their men pay on dates.

Sitting with her daughter Shweta Nanda and grandson Agastya, across from her granddaughter Navya Naveli, on the recent episode of her podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’ S2, Jaya Bachchan termed women stupid as she discussed toxic men and independent women culture.

While discussing how most women want to feel independent in the current age, by taking care of themselves and wanting to pay for themselves on dates, the veteran remarked that it is stupid of them to do so.

“For example, today, if you take a girl out on a date and you offer to pay, some people get offended by that. Because women now feel they’re equally…,” said Navya, before Bachchan interrupted saying, “How stupid of those women. You should let the men pay.”

Navya continued to explain her stance, “No, but I’m saying these are things that happen. That ‘Oh we can open the door for ourselves. You don’t need to open it for us.’ So, where do you draw that line?

The veteran chimed in again and asked, “Basically what they’re trying to say is – don’t be chivalrous. How stupid is that?”

On the acting front, Bachchan made her cinematic comeback with Karan Johar’s last year blockbuster, ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’, headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

