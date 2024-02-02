Jaya Bachchan reacts to being a meme subject

Veteran Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan breaks the silence on her being the subject of memes and a pop culture phenomenon with her ‘Jaya-ing’ style.

Sitting with her daughter Shweta Nanda, across from her granddaughter Navya Naveli, on the launching episode of her podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’ S2, Jaya Bachchan spoke about her being the ‘meal provider’ to those making memes about her, however, put forward her disappointment towards them, after she was made aware of the social media phenomenon related to her.

During the chat, Navya informed the veteran about an internet term coined after her name, which is ‘Jaya-ing’. Shweta explained that it is when a person is being ‘extra salty’, they are ‘jaya-ing’.

Reacting to this pop culture phenomenon, Bachchan said that she is a great sport and doesn’t mind people making fun of her, but it should be done properly. “The people who are doing the memes are so bad, they should do it properly,” she opined.

As the trio discussed the concept of ‘side hustle’, Bachchan affirmed that she also does side hustle, by ‘providing meals for some of the people who do her memes’.

On the acting front, Bachchan made her cinematic comeback with Karan Johar’s last year blockbuster, ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’, headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

