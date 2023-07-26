‘I’m not deaf’: Jaya Bachchan loses calm AGAIN; video goes viral

Veteran Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan is once again making headlines as a video of hers from her film ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ premiere, calling off paparazzi, is going viral across social media.

The who’s who of the industry came together for the glitzy premiere of ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s next directorial venture, ‘RRKPK’ on Tuesday, including the ensemble cast of the film.

Mrs Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a pivotal role in the title, was also present at the event with both her kids, Abhishek and Shweta, and keeping up with her legacy, the veteran once again lost her cool on the shutterbugs, who asked her to pose.

In a paparazzo clip from the night, doing rounds on social media, Bachchan, dressed in an all-red outfit, shut off the cameramen, saying, “I am not deaf. Chilao maat, aaram se baat karo (Don’t scream, talk softly).”

Reacting to the video, a social user commented, “She is behaving like a school principal 😂😂😂😂,” while another reiterated, “This woman is a disciplinarian! She has zero love for the paps 😂”

Some even drew comparisons between her and the fellow veteran Rekha and wrote, “That’s what we love Rekha. No arrogance, no attitude.” A section of netizens also felt sorry for her family members.

As for the film, KJo’s 25-anniversary title, the family drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’, starring A-list duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, with veterans Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, is slated to hit theatres on July 28.

