Alia Bhatt struggles with Bengali at ‘RRKPK’ event; BTS video goes viral!

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt practised hard to get her Bengali lines right for the promotional event of ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ but forgot them on stage.

In the final week before the release of their much-awaited film, Bhatt and her co-star Ranveer Singh are out and about across the country to promote the title and their latest stop was Kolkata.

The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, who plays a Bengali girl in the film, wanted to greet the attendees at the promotional event of West Bengal’s capital in Bangla. Bhatt practised hard to memorize her lines and get her accent right for the event as seen in the BTS clip posted by her on the gram.

However, the poor celeb forgot the lines at the final event. “I am sorry. Main kal subah se I have been learning these lines aur yaha aake, aapka sara chehra dekh ke, laal rang dekh ke main bhool gai (I have been rehearsing these lines since yesterday morning but after seeing you all in red, I forgot everything),” she said in the video.

Making fun of Bhatt, Singh joked, “So cute yaar, tu homework karke aayi thi, exam ke time pe bhool gai (You had done your homework before coming, still you forgot your lines).”

Nevertheless, after a few attempts and getting help from her co-star, Bhatt was finally able to greet her fans in the regional language. “I had been wanting to greet you in Bengali so I have done it,” she told the audience.

As for the film, ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s 25-anniversary title, the family drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’, starring A-list duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is slated to hit theatres on July 28.

