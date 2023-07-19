‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani brings back K3G’, claims Ranveer Singh

The male lead of Karan Johar’s upcoming family drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’, Ranveer Singh claimed that the film will bring back the feels of the former’s cult classic ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent promotional outing of the ace filmmaker’s comeback title as a director, Singh described ‘RRKPK’ as the quintessential Karan Johar film, which brings back the feels of the type of cinema magic, the latter created with his blockbuster hits ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘K3G’.

“This is Karan Johar’s ‘Karan Johar-est film’. This brings back the feel of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…. It was a very concerted and deliberate effort,” Singh said, stressing that it is the kind of cinema that has been an integral part of the growing years of the millennials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

With a reference to Johar’s cult hits, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star added, “This film has all those qualities of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… — the family, songs, happiness, joy. I believe this is a film that will make people really happy. They would have a smile on their face and a feeling of warmth in their hearts.”

Describing the film as a celebration of the diverse cultures of India, the female lead of the title, Alia Bhatt stated, “It is a very different film and space. I think the beauty of our country is that we are so rich in culture.”

“You always get that feeling when you represent opposing cultures, like North India and Bengal here. That combination is fun to see because it is very rich in culture, colourful and there are so many dynamics that come into play,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

KJo’s directorial comeback and 25-anniversary title, the family drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’, starring A-list duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in their sophomore collaboration, is slated to hit theatres on July 28.

Why Karan Johar refused to feature Shahrukh Khan in ‘RRKPK’?