Why Karan Johar refused to feature Shahrukh Khan in ‘RRKPK’?

Despite Shahrukh Khan being a lucky mascot for Karan Johar and a constant in his projects, the filmmaker refused to feature the former in his directorial comeback ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

While it is no secret that Shahrukh Khan proved to be a lucky charm for his dear friend KJO, and has been a part of all his movies except the college romance flick ‘Student of The Year’, including an extended cameo in his last directorial venture ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016).

Being the great friend that he is, the ‘Pathaan’ star even offered Johar to feature in his hotly-anticipated comeback ‘RRKPK’, however, the latter couldn’t find a suitable role in his title to get his close pal on board, an Indian media outlet reported exclusively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Quoting a source close to the production, the publication reported, “Karan Johar just didn’t want SRK to make an appearance for appearance’s sake. It had to have some relevance to the plot. But this time, he just didn’t fit in anywhere in the story.”

The insider also shared that Khan even offered to feature in a song but that option wasn’t feasible either.

“He reminded Karan that he is Karan’s lucky mascot. But Karan reminded SRK that he did not want Shah to pop in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and vanish quickly. SRK’s fans would have protested,” the source added.

As for the film, KJo’s 25-anniversary title, the family drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’, starring A-list duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is slated to hit theatres on July 28.

‘RRKPK’ trailer: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh chemistry highlights the family drama