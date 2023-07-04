‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ trailer: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh chemistry highlights the family drama

The much-awaited trailer of ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh dropped on Tuesday.

The 3-minute long glimpse into the ‘rollercoaster journey’ of the epic ‘Prem Kahaani’ of Rocky and Rani, opened with a huge fight between the lead couple in the middle of the road before the viewers are introduced to their crackling chemistry, the big families and their traditions, the picturesque mountains, the quintessential melodrama, the love, the marriage, the laughs all topped with some nostalgic music.

The trailer has crossed over two million views on the video platform within a few hours.

It is pertinent to mention that makers previously unveiled the character posters and final teaser of the rom-com flick last month, as they invited the viewers into the love-filled world of Rocky and Rani.

Touted as the biggest entertainer of the year 2023, ‘RRKPK’ is directed by ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who is back in the chair after several years to helm the family drama, the genre he does the best, while the story is co-penned by Ishita Moitra (Four More Shots Please!), Shashank Khaitan (Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania) and Sumit Roy.

Apart from the lead duo, KJo’s 25-anniversary title also stars veterans Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan as Randhawas – Rocky’s family – while Shabana Azmi along with Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly, essay Chatterjees, Rani’s side.

‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’, bankrolled by Dharma Productions of Karan and his mother Hiroo Yash Johar, is slated to hit theatres on July 28.

