A homage to guru Yash Chopra: Karan Johar unveils romantic ballad ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from ‘RRKPK’

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Karan Johar paid homage to veteran director Yash Chopra with the new love ballad ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from the upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday morning, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director penned a heartfelt tribute to his mentor, late filmmaker Yash Chopra for the inspiration on his latest song, which came out hours ago.

With a snapshot from the song featuring the lead pair, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Johar wrote, “I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra….”

“The thinking evolved mind would say ‘you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it’ but the fanboy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me,” he explained in the caption. “This one’s for you Yash uncle Your fan forever, Karan.”

The ultimate romance number ‘Tum Kya Mile’ brings back the dream team, Johar, celebrated music director Pritam, great lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and soulful singer Arijit Singh together again.

As for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, the seasoned filmmaker Johar is back in the director’s chair after several years to helm the family drama, the genre he does the best, while the story is co-penned by Ishita Moitra (Four More Shots Please!), Shashank Khaitan (Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania) and Sumit Roy.

Apart from the lead duo, Singh and Bhatt in their sophomore collab, Johar’s 25-anniversary title also stars veterans Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan as Randhawas – Rocky’s family – while Shabana Azmi along with Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly, essay Chatterjees, Rani’s side.

‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’, bankrolled by Dharma Productions of Karan and his mother Hiroo Yash Johar, is slated to hit theatres on July 28.

