JCP meeting: Justice Sajjad Ali Shah writes letter to CJP Umar Ata Bandial

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan judge Justice Sajjad Ali Shah has written a letter to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial expressing his disappointment over questions being raised on the integrity of the proposed judges of the Sindh High Court during the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) proceedings, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written to CJP Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that he was disappointed over questions being raised by a fellow judge on the integrity of the SHC judges proposed for appointment in the apex court.

The said judge, Shah said raised questions on the character of the SHC judges while paying heed to opinions from two lawyers. Lawyers’ representative Akhtar Hussain did not raise any argument other than pointing to their seniority.

He shared that the two former chief justices of the Sindh High Court are part of the JCP while apart from it, two more incumbent judges are also from the SHC and an opinion about the proposed Sindh judges could be sought from them.

While demanding the CJP to take action against those hurting the integrity of the SHC judges, he said that he has no doubt about their integrity and it is unfortunate to bank on the opinion of two lawyers to pass any judgment against them.

The remarks have caused an irreparable loss to the integrity of the SHC judges and the chief justice should use his powers to overturn any damage to their repute, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said, adding that the SHC judges are nominated on the basis of their performance and they never sought any nomination.

Sharing details of the JCP meeting, he said that when an apex court judge asked to withdraw the name of a SHC judge, the attorney general only asked to postpone the meeting.

Sajjad Ali Shah said that he is retiring next month and will not be a part of the next JCP and therefore the letter should be made public in the next meeting.

