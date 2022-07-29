JCP meeting: Audio recording made public on CJP’s orders

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has made public the audio recording of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting held on July 28 after two senior judges rejected a statement issued by the apex court about the proceedings, ARY News reported.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood rejected a statement about the JCP meeting held for the elevation of five high court judges to Surpeme Court, saying that the press release presented a “totally different version of events”.

Later today, a press statement was issued by the Supreme Court stating the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial had ordered releasing the audio recording of the meeting on Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan website.

The press release stated that Justice Isa and Justice Masood had ‘reservations’ over the earlier statement issued on Thursday. “That earlier statement was issued on the instructions of CJP Bandial who is also the chairman of JCP,” it stated.

It said that the audio recording from the time slot 1:29:48 to 1:38:08 “contains the statement by the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) that the matter under discussion should be deferred to frame the appropriate rules.”

“He did not asses or reject the merits of any of the High Court judges proposed for appointment to the SCP,” the statement said, adding: “As a result, 5 members of the JCP supported deferment of the meeting as reported in the Press Note of 28.7.2022.”

JCP meeting

Earlier, it was reported that the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) rejected the elevation of five high court judges, nominated by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, to the Supreme Court.

Four members of the commission voted in favour of the nominees while five members opposed the appointments, they said and added that Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the attorney general of Pakistan attended the meeting via video link.

