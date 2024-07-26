Woman ‘killed’ by brother for wanting to marry for third time

KARACHI: A woman has allegedly been killed by her brothers as she wanted to get married for the third time in Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported citing police.

According to the police, the slain woman had lost two husbands and was planning to marry for the third time. The incident took place in the Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

The police said that the dispute arose between the brothers and the slain sister over marriage. The police recovered 30 bore pistol and two shells from the scene while further investigation is underway

The woman had left eight children behind.

Earlier on July 22, a young couple who had contracted free-will marriage was found dead inside their home in the Manghopir area of Karachi

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Hafeezur Rehman Bugti, the bodies of the couple, identified as Adil and Sidra, were found inside their house with gunshot wounds.

The police officer said that the preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had married a few months ago and were living in hiding in Sultanabad.

Hafeezur Rehman Bugti said that the girl’s family discovered their whereabouts, and her brothers allegedly opened fire on the couple, killing them both.

The SSP West confirmed that the double murder was an honor killing, saying that the police are currently investigating the incident further.