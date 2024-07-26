How to download vehicles’ e-registration cards

The Punjab government launched e-registration cards for vehicles for the convenience of citizens and to help them avoid traffic challans.

The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department of Punjab started vehicles’ e-registration and revealed the process for downloading the cards.

In order to prevent traffic challan and other legal issues, the drivers must have registration cards with them, as security personnel may request them to confirm the vehicle’s status.

In addition to providing hard copies of the registration cards, the department also introduced additional services that allow owners to download their cars’ virtual registration cards.

The citizens can download the car with ease by following a few steps free of cost.

How to download e-registration card