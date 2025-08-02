Jeannie Seely, Grammy-winning country music star, dies at 85

Soulful country music star Jeannie Seely, of the Grammy-winning hit ‘Don’t Touch Me’, has died at the age of 85.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

As reported by foreign media, singer-songwriter Jeannie Seely, best identified for her contributions to country music, succumbed to complications from an intestinal infection on Friday, August 1, confirmed her publicist, Don Murry Grubbs.

A trailblazer for women in country music, Seely, also known as ‘Miss Country Soul’ for her unique vocal style, said back in May that she was in recovery after undergoing multiple back surgeries, two emergency procedures and spending 11 days in the ICU.

The veteran had also suffered a bout of pneumonia.

A close friend and a country music luminary herself, Dolly Parton paid tribute to Seely, saying she met her when they were both young and starting out in Nashville.

“She was one of my dearest friends. I think she was one of the greater singers in Nashville, and she had a wonderful sense of humour. We had many wonderful laughs together, cried over certain things together,” Parton wrote on social media. “She will be missed.”

Also Read: ‘Dark Knight Rises’ actor Alon Aboutboul dies at 60

Notably, her death followed seven months after her second husband, Gene Ward, passed away in December.

Seely, who was previously married to fellow musician and writer of her Grammy-winning chart-topper ‘Don’t Touch Me’, Hank Cochran, tied the knot with Ward in 2010.