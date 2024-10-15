Jeff Goldblum addresses potential return for ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum has addressed the return of his character in “Jurassic World Rebirth,” starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

The franchise veteran starred in four of the six “Jurassic” titles, including 1993’s original film alongside Sam Neill and Laura Dern.

The Hollywood star went on to lead 1997’s sequel “The Lost World,” and returned to the franchise as Dr. Ian Malcolm in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Jeff Goldblum then appeared in 2022’s “Jurassic World Dominion,” led by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The film, which concluded the ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy, also reunited him with Sam Neill and Laura Dern.

As the franchise is gearing up for the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth,’ Jeff Goldblum has ruled out his return as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

“I think Ian Malcolm may have ridden off into the sunset. Maybe. Because this next one — my friend, Scarlett Johansson, and my new friend, Jonathan Bailey from ‘Wicked,’ I think, are taking up the reins. And I can’t wait to see what they do. I think that’s a good idea,” he said during an interview with a US media outlet.

Goldblum also reflected on his reunion with Dern and Neill, calling it a “very enjoyable experience.”

“I enjoyed working on it and enjoyed trying to make it good. I think it sold a bunch of tickets. But, you know… Everybody’s got an opinion about it. It’s tough to make a good movie,” the Hollywood star said.

It is to be noted that ‘Jurassic World Rebirth,’ starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025.

The cast also includes Rupert Friend, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, Ed Skrein, Manuel Garcia-Rulf, Luna Blaise, David Iacono and Audrina Miranda.