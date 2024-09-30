‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ producer drops exciting update

Makers of “Jurassic World Rebirth,” led by Hollywood actors Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, shared an exciting update on the movie.

Frank Marshall, producer on the upcoming film, took to Instagram to share with his followers that filming of the movie has been wrapped.

“It’s a wrap,” he wrote in the caption while sharing an image of a khaki-coloured baseball cap adorned with the words “Jurassic World.”

The producer also tagged Jurassic World and Universal Cinemas in his post.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, filming on ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ began on June 13 and went on for three months at different locations in Thailand, Malta, and at Sky Studios Elstree in London.

The Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali-led movie is scheduled to hit theatres on July 2, 2025.

As per the official summary, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ will follow the story five years after the events of “Jurassic World Dominion,” which was released in June 2022. The movie starred Hollywood actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard along with Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill who starred in “Jurassic Park.”

“Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived,” the synopsis of ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ reads. “The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Apart from Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali in the leading roles, the cast of ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ also includes Hollywood actors Rupert Friend, Jonathan Bailey, Luna Blaise, David Iacono Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein.

It is worth noting here that ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ will be released three years after the ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy which concluded with the release of “Dominion” in 2022.

All three movies in the trilogy have surpassed $1 billion at the global box office.