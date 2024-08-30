‘Jurassic World’ reveals title, first look at Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali

Universal Pictures has dropped the first look and title of the upcoming “Jurassic World” movie starring Hollywood actors Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the movie is titled “Jurassic World Rebirth” and will hit theatres on July 2, 2025.

The studio also shared two first-look images from the movie showing leads Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

Other cast members include Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.

As per the official summary, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ will follow the story five years after the events of “Jurassic World Dominion,” which was released in June 2022. The movie starred Hollywood actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard along with Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill who starred in “Jurassic Park.”

“Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived,” the synopsis of ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ reads. “The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

The new movie will show that only a few dinosaurs remain on Earth and live in specialised biospheres.

Scarlett Johansson’s Zora Bennett aims to secure the genetic material from the dinosaurs, however, she ends up stranded with a civilian family on an island that holds a secret being kept from humanity for decades.

It is worth mentioning here that ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ will be released three years after the ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy which concluded with the release of “Dominion” in 2022.

All three movies in the trilogy have surpassed $1 billion at the global box office.