‘Don’t get eaten’: Jeff Goldblum welcomes Scarlett Johansson to ‘Jurassic World’

Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum surprised actress Scarlett Johansson by welcoming her to “Jurassic World” on live television.

The actress appeared on NBC morning news show “Today” to promote her upcoming movie “Fly Me to the Moon,” when a video was played on air showing Goldblum welcoming her to the Jurassic family following her casting as the lead for the upcoming ‘Jurassic World’ movie.

“Dr. Johansson, this is Jeff Goldblum. Here’s what I want to say to you. This I know: Scarlett will find a way,” he said. “Don’t get eaten, unless you want to. I love you.”

Goldblum ended the video by blowing Scarlett Johansson a kiss.

“I can’t believe Jeff said that to me,” Johansson reacted after the video. “I think my life is complete now. I can retire.”

Johansson will be seen in a leading character opposite Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono in the new movie.

It is pertinent to mention that Goldblum appeared as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Steven Spielberg’s original “Jurassic Park” film in 1993.

He went on to reprise his role in three more sequels, including 2022’s “Jurassic World Dominion.” However, Goldblum is unlikely to appear in the new ‘Jurassic World’ film.

Johansson and Goldblum have worked together in the past as they starred in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City.”

Reports said that the upcoming ‘Jurassic World’ movie will narrate a new story, separate from the ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The trilogy was a huge success as all three movies generated more than $1 billion each at the worldwide box office.

Scarlett Johansson has said that she is a big fan of ‘Jurassic Park’ and revealed that the movie was the first she saw in theaters.

“I am an enormous ‘Jurassic Park’ fan,” the Hollywood star said in an interview. “It is one of the first movies I remember seeing in theaters. I remember it so vividly. It was life-changing and mind blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.”