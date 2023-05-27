Missing Brazilian actor found dead in buried trunk

Brazilian soap actor, Jefferson Machado, 44, who was missing for several days, was found dead inside a buried wooden trunk.

As per the reports, Machado, best known for the Brazilian show ‘Reis’, who went missing in January this year, was found chained and packed in a wooden chest which was buried, six feet under, in the backyard of a house in Rio de Janeiro.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

His death was confirmed by a family friend Cintia Hilsendeger who posted the message on Machado’s Instagram account. “It is with great sadness we report that Jeff was found on 05/22/2023 lifeless,” she wrote.

Their family lawyer further detailed that the body had a line on the neck indicating Machado was strangled. “He had his arms tied behind his head and buried in a trunk that is very similar to the ones in his own house,” he explained.

“Jefferson was brutally murdered by jealous, evil and of course, unscrupulous people. More info coming soon RJ Township Police did an excellent job! Thank you so much to everyone who helped with every little detail,” the family added on the social site.

It is pertinent to mention that his missing was first reported by the loved ones on January 27, when Machado’s eight dogs were found alone. However, his mother said to have talked to the actor two days later.

The house where the actor was found buried is rented by his friend who is under investigation and is not publicly identified. The suspect was last seen entering the house about a month ago.

Missing girl from 6 years found alive after Netflix series