Jelly Roll shares an update on his health post Malone Tour

Jelly Roll shared an update on his health, which briefly sidelined him while on tour with Post Malone.

Taking to his official TikTok account, the country star revealed that he “went to the hospital” the night before at Novant Health, after battling a sinus infection during the tour.

He continued, “So, I went to the hospital last night in Charlotte, North Carolina. Shout out to that whole hospital. They literally got me on my feet for the show”.

He further added, “I was puffy-faced, which gave me a bunch of steroids. ”

Jelly Roll explained that the health issue forced him to miss a portion of a show for the first time since joining Post Malone on tour. According to Jelly Roll, Post Malone checked in on him after learning he wasn’t feeling well. “The next night, he sends me a big flower bouquet,” Jelly Roll said, revealing a note from the fellow musician that read, “Get well soon, Mofo! Love Ya.”

The gesture left a lasting impression on the “Need a Favor” singer. “I love you, Post, when I say on stage every night that Post Malone is the nicest human in the world. I’m not making that up,” Jelly Roll said. “[He’s] the most normal dude in the world. Like I love you, Post.”

A representative for Jelly Roll did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The update came days before news surfaced that Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, are divorcing.

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The country star, 41, filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tenn., on May 18, according to documents obtained and court records viewed by PEOPLE. The filing lists May 9 as the couple’s date of separation and cites irreconcilable differences as the grounds for divorce.

After news of the filing became public, Jelly Roll also removed Bunnie’s name from his Instagram bio. The singer’s bio previously included “Music Man,” a lock and key emoji, and Bunnie’s Instagram handle. It now simply reads, “Music Man.”

On June 16, Jelly Roll’s 18-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann, addressed public interest in the divorce in a TikTok post. “I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter,” she wrote over a selfie. “It’s fkn crazy.”

“Go on somewhere, y’all,” Bailee continued. “Worry bout your house- not mine. I’m not speaking on it – yet.”