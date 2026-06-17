The daughter of Jelly Roll, Bailee Ann, has spoken out following news that her father has filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie Xo, after nearly a decade together.

Bailee Ann, 18, addressed the situation in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, making it clear she was frustrated by the public attention surrounding her family’s private matters.

Writing over a selfie, she said she was “disgusted” by how invested people had become in the personal situation.

“It’s fkn crazy,” she wrote, adding, “Go on somewhere yall. Worry bout your house, not mine. I’m not speaking on it, yet.” She also turned off comments on the post.

The response came shortly after reports that Jelly Roll, 41, filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18. Court documents list the date of separation as May 9 and cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The filing marked a surprising turn for the couple, who have often been open about their relationship in public and on social media.

The pair met in 2015 and built a relationship that quickly became serious, with Jelly Roll proposing during a live performance in 2016. The couple later married in a courthouse ceremony the same day.

Jelly Roll has two children from previous relationships, including Bailee Ann and his son Noah.