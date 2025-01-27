web analytics
Jenna Ortega reveals the 'craziest' rumor she's heard about herself

Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Actress Jenna Ortega addressed the craziest rumor about herself  dating Hollywood icon Johnny Depp.

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed, the Wednesday star was asked about the wildest rumor she’s heard about herself. She responded with a laugh, saying, “Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp, and I wanted everyone to leave us alone.”

Clarifying the situation, Jenna Ortega called the speculation “pretty hilarious,” adding, “I never said anything like that.”

She went on to share a funny anecdote, recalling that while on set with Richard E. Grant, he joked, “Oh, so you and Johnny?” To which Jenna replied with a laugh, “I don’t know that person.”

Read More: Jenna Ortega gives first look at ‘Wednesday’ season 2 with BTS clip

In response to the rumors, Johnny Depp’s representative also issued a statement, denying any connection between the actor and Ortega.

“Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Miss Ortega. He has never met or spoken to her,” the spokesperson said.

They further clarified, “He is not involved in any projects with her, nor does he intend to be.” The statement concluded by calling the rumors “baseless and malicious,” asserting that they were harmful to Depp’s reputation and career.

