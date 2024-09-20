Jenna Ortega gives first look at ‘Wednesday’ season 2 with BTS clip

Hollywood star Jenna Ortega dropped the first look at Netflix’s “Wednesday” season 2 with behind-the-scenes footage.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The clip, shared on Thursday, shows Jenna Ortega getting into character as the Addams Family daughter for season 2, described as being “bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine.”

The BTS clip also includes brief appearances from Hollywood actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who play Morticia and Gomez Addams, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, and executive producer Tim Burton.

Ortega’s Wednesday arrives at Nevermore Academy set in her typical deadpan expression as students gather in a field.

“If we showed you any more, your eyes would bleed and I’m not that generous,” Ortega says at the end of the behind-the-scenes clip.

Netflix in May announced kickstarting production on season 2 of the show in Ireland.

Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the comedy fantasy added around a dozen new cast members including Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor, among others.

Earlier this year, Jenna Ortega expressed her satisfaction with the script for ‘Wednesday’ season two after publicly slamming the series’ writing in the first season.

“We’re definitely leaning into a little more horror,” the actress said at the time. “Everything is bigger, it’s a lot more action-packed,” the Hollywood star added.

It is worth noting here that Netflix is yet to announce a release date for season two of the popular series.

The Netflix original follows Wednesday Addams joining Nevermore Academy to develop her psychic skills and investigate a crime that occurred twenty years ago.

It started streaming on Netflix on November 23, 2022, and was met with critical acclaim. The show became the second most-watched show on the streaming service.